Shiv Sena to be Strict Against Rebel MLAs, 6 Resolutions Passed in Party Meet

The Shiv Sena has resolved to take strict action against those who have betrayed the party and to follow Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

This was among the key decisions taken in the executive party meeting of the party in Mumbai on Saturday.

After the meeting, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has the authority to take action against those who left. People will come to know what actions will be taken against those who have left the party by the evening. The work that Chief Minister Thackeray has done is commendable. We will all fight the elections under his leadership.”

Sanjay Raut also said that the leaders who have left Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray.

“CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that the leaders who have left Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask for votes in the name of your father. Mahavikas Aghadi is united,” Raut added.

Meanwhile six resolutions were passed in the meeting and the Shiv Sena has decided not to compromise with the ideology of a united Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut said, “We've passed 6 resolutions and have decided to follow Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. We'll take legal action against those who have used Balasaheb Thackeray's name for their self-centred politics.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly issued disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp currently staying in Guwahati in Assam. Further, all the 16 MLAs to whom the disqualification notice has been issued are supposed to file their written replies by June 27 (Monday).