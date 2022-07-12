Shiv Sena to Support NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday indicated that they will support NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu saying that it doesn’t mean that it was supporting the BJP. The decision comes day after the party lawmakers urged their chief Uddhav Thackeray to extend support to Murmu.

“The Shiv Sena does what it thinks is right. In the past also we have extended support to Congress nominee T N Seshan and UPA nominees like Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee. The Sena has the tradition of going beyond politics. We believe in backing people in the national interest,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said as quoted by The Indian Express.

Also Read: Assam’s Population Expected to Reach 4 Crores by 2036: NCP Report

When asked specifically whether the Shiv Sena was preparing to extend support to NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu, Raut said a decision in this regard will be announced soon by party chief Uddhav Thackeray. “Today or tomorrow, you can expect the decision,” he said.

“Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman likely to be the President of India. There is a lot of tribal population in Maharashtra. There are a lot of Shiv Sainiks who come from tribal areas. There are MLAs too,” said Raut.

“The decision of supporting Draupadi Murmu doesn’t mean we are supporting the BJP,” added Raut.

“After the discussions in the meeting [on Monday], Shiv Sena party president Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on the same and he won’t take the decision under any pressure. Whatever decision he will take will be accepted by all of us,” he also said.

The presidential elections will be held on July 18. MPs can vote as per their will as there is no party whip issued.