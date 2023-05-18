Siddaramaiah To Be Next Karnataka CM, DK Shivkumar To Be His Deputy

A meeting between Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi via video conferencing on Wednesday night is learned to have hammered out a solution between the duo.

Kharge will officially announce the same at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru this evening, reports stated.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on May 20.

Central Observers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been asked to reach Bengaluru where the party has called for a meeting today evening.

The intense power struggle has been evident since the last few days as to who will rule the southern state after the Congress stormed to power by winning 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress' Karnataka-in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that a decision on the next Karnataka chief minister will be announced today or tomorrow and a new cabinet will be in place within 72 hours.