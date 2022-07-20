Sidhu Moosewala Case: Encounter Breaks Down Between Police and Shooters

An encounter broke out between gangsters involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and Punjab Police near Attari in Amritsar on Wednesday (July 20).

According to sources, Punjab Police received information that gangsters involved in the killing of singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala may be hiding in Chicha Bhakna village, which is adjacent to the Pakistan border in Amritsar.

According to the information received from the sources, gangster Roopa and his partner Mannu Kusa were hiding there, reported India Today.

The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation during which firing was exchanged from both sides.

Both the gangsters are suspected to be sharp shooters in the Siddu Moosewala murder case.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29.