Sikkim Government Lifts Covid-19 Restrictions

Following a dip in Covid-19 cases in the Himalayan state of Sikkim, the state government has lifted the Covid restrictions on Thursday.

Under the new guidelines, markets, shops and commercial establishments will function normally.

The state government has also relaxed Covid norms for educational institutions, social, political, religious and sports-related gatherings.

There will also be no restrictions on the inter-state movement of persons and vehicles. Accordingly, there is also no requirement of negative RTPCR reports at the checkpoints.

Odd-even restrictions and restriction on pillion riders also stand withdrawn.

All state government offices including PSUs, boards, corporations under the state government will function with 100 per cent attendance with adherence to strict Covid-19 protocols.

Central government offices will continue to operate as per the instructions of the Centre.

All educational institutions will function as per the guidelines issued by the education department and human resource ministry.

Covid cases in Sikkim rose to 38,868 on Thursday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection. The state's covid death toll remained unchanged at 437.