Silkyara Tunnel Collapse: Debris Removal Still Underway, Around 40 Workers Trapped

i. Excavation with shotcreting for 40 meter of collapse tunnel started

ii. Additional shotcrete machine shifted from RVNL to work site

iii. Geotechnical Expert from project Authority Engineer, project contractor M/s Navyuga, Geological Expert from RVNL, Director (A&F)/Director(T)/Executive Director(P) of NHIDCL, CGM NHAI, District Collector and SP SDRF reached and inspected the incident location and monitoring the rescue closely.

iv. After discussion among experts and inspection of behaviour of fallen muck site over the night following two actions are being taken:

a. Removal of loose muck continued along with shotcreting-21 meter of loose debris removed. However, minor fall of debris reduce the excavation to the tune of 14 meters.

b. To push a 900 mm dia MS Steel Pipe with the help of Hydraulic Jack to evacuate the workers trapped inside- availability of man, material and machinery identified and being mobilised by today evening along with experts of irrigation department

v. All coordinated efforts are being made to evacuate the stranded workforce at the earliest.