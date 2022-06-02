Singer KK Cremated in Mumbai, Family-Fans Bid Tearful Adieu

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK was cremated in the presence of his family and close friends from the film fraternity. The last rites has been performed at Versova Hindu crematorium in Mumbai at around 2 pm.

The singer, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night shortly after a performance at a concert, leaving the industry and his fans in a state of shock.

An ambulance adorned with flowers and a picture of KK, carried the singer's body to the crematorium.

The last rites were performed by KK's son Nakul, who looked inconsolable.

The 53-year-old singer's filmmaker friend Vishal Bhardwaj with wife Rekha, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattarcharya and others attended the funeral.

Musicians like Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Alka Yagnik, Rahul Vaidya, Javed Ali, Papon, Shantanu Moitra and Sudesh Bhosale paid their tribute to the singer at his residence.

"It is a big loss. The entire industry is reeling under shock. He didn't have any health issue as such for the few days he had acidity problem," Bhattarcharya told reporters outside KK's residence, stated media reports.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal government gave a gun salute to honour the singer. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid floral tributes to him.

His body was taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to be transferred to his residence in Mumbai.