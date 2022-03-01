SIT Probing Nagaland Civilian Killings Awaits Forensic Lab Reports

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident of violence in Nagaland in which 14 civilians and a security personnel were killed, is still awaiting the report of the forensic laboratory.

Nagaland Minister of soil and water conservation V Kashiho Sangtam was quoted by ANI as saying that the SIT had completed its investigations and was ready with its report.

He said that the SIT will submit its findings after the forensic report was handed, reported ANI.

Sangtam said, “The SIT which was formed by the Nagaland government to probe the deaths of 14 civilians in Mon district in the violent border skirmish will submit its report soon. The SIT is yet to receive the forensic laboratory report.”

“The SIT will submit its findings after receiving the forensic report. The state government will take a decision on the matter after receiving the SIT report,” he added.