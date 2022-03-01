SIT Probing Nagaland Civilian Killings Awaits Forensic Lab Reports

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident of violence in Nagaland in which 14 civilians and a security personnel were killed, is still awaiting the report of the forensic laboratory.
Nagaland Minister of soil and water conservation V Kashiho Sangtam was quoted by ANI as saying that the SIT had completed its investigations and was ready with its report.
He said that the SIT will submit its findings after the forensic report was handed, reported ANI.
Sangtam said, “The SIT which was formed by the Nagaland government to probe the deaths of 14 civilians in Mon district in the violent border skirmish will submit its report soon. The SIT is yet to receive the forensic laboratory report.”
“The SIT will submit its findings after receiving the forensic report. The state government will take a decision on the matter after receiving the SIT report,” he added.
Notably, violence erupted in the state after an incident of firing where security forces killed 13 civilians in a case of mistaken identity. Security forces claimed that they had acted upon intelligence on a group of militants passing through and acted on it.
The incident took place between Tiru and Oting villages in the state’s Mon district on December 4 and 5, last year. In a fit of rage over the killing of civilians, locals entered camps of security forces in which another civilian and an army personnel was killed.
The SIT had earlier examined and recorded the statements of the jawans of 21 Para Special Forces who were involved in the firing incident.
Speaking further on the issue of border dispute between Nagaland and neighbouring state Assam, Sangtam said that the matter was in the Supreme Court.
The minister said, “Whenever the Supreme Court will give the verdict, both states will come together to resolve the inter-state border issue.”