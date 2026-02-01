Sitharaman Unveils Rs 10,000 Cr Biopharma Plan, Backs Critical Minerals

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Today announced a major push to strengthen India’s pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and advanced technology sectors, proposing a Rs 10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector over the next five years.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Sitharaman said the proposed investment would help boost the country’s pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the area of biopharmaceuticals, which are medicines developed using living cells and biological processes. The move is aimed at improving domestic capabilities and reducing dependence on imports, while supporting innovation in healthcare.

Beyond biopharma, the finance minister outlined government interventions across six key areas, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare, and advanced technology. She said these steps are part of a broader effort to prepare India for future economic and technological challenges.

In another key announcement, the finance minister said the Centre will extend support to mineral-rich states such as Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to help them establish facilities linked to critical minerals. These resources are essential for industries ranging from electronics to clean energy.

Reiterating the government’s development philosophy, Sitharaman said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ remains the third core “kartavya” or duty of the government, ensuring that growth benefits all sections of society.

