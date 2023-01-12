Situation Along LAC Under Control But ‘Unpredictable’: Gen Manoj Pande

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said that the situation along northern borders with China is under control but remains 'unpredictable'.

Addressing the annual Army Day press conference, he said five of the seven thorny issues between the two armed forces have been presented on the table.

"Though unpredictable, the situation at the northern borders is stable and under control. We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues on the table in the talk as our preparedness is of very high level and we have enough reserves to deal with any contingency," said the army chief.

He further stressed the need to 'remain alert', saying the ceasefire has held well on the Pakistan border but the neighbour's support to terror infrastructure and terror groups was still persistent.

"The ceasefire is holding well on the Pakistan border but the support to terror infrastructure and terror groups still remains. There is a marked reduction in the parameters of violence. Hence. we have to remain alert," he said.

Later in his address, the Army chief said peace has returned to most of the states in the Northeast.

Without naming China, the Army Chief further said they have been able to prevent all attempts to change the status quo (on the LAC) in a robust manner.

"In a firm and resolute manner with our soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), we have been able to prevent any attempts by (the) adversary to unilaterally change the status quo in a robust manner," General Pande said.

(with inputs from ANI)