Skeletal Remains In Sheena Bora Murder Case Go Missing

The CBI has been investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over from the Mumbai Police. According to the Mumbai Police's initial case, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012. The case came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai, in another case in August 2015. During the investigation, Rai confessed to killing Sheena Bora in April 2012 and disposing of her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. He also implicated Indrani and her ex-husband, Sanjeev Khanna, in the murder.