Smriti Irani Ousted: Gandhi Loyalist Reclaims Amethi With Over 1.5 Lakh Votes

Following Rajiv Gandhi’s tragic assassination in 1991, Sharma remained a pillar for the Congress party in Amethi. His dedication played a pivotal role in Sonia Gandhi’s first electoral victory in 1999, marking her entry into Parliament through Amethi. “I have served the region for 40 years and know Amethi very well. I came here in 1983 as a Youth Congress representative to work for Rajiv ji and have remained here since then. Except for 1981, I managed all of Rajiv ji’s remaining elections,” he reflected in an interview with the Indian Express, highlighting his long association with the Congress party.