Smriti Irani Ousted: Gandhi Loyalist Reclaims Amethi With Over 1.5 Lakh Votes

In 1983, a young Kishori Lal Sharma arrived in Amethi, handpicked by Rajiv Gandhi to spearhead development efforts in his constituency. At just 20-something, Sharma was entrusted with overseeing the Tiloi Assembly constituency within the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.
Fast forward to 2024, and Sharma, a dedicated Gandhi loyalist, contested his first election from Amethi, securing a decisive victory over the current BJP MP Smriti Irani by over 1 lakh votes.
"This is the victory of the Gandhi family and the people of Amethi," he said.
The decisive moment for Amethi came during the fifth phase of the elections on May 20th, which saw a voter turnout of 54.40%. This contrasted sharply with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Smriti Irani handed Congress a major blow by defeating Rahul Gandhi by 55,000 votes.
Following Rajiv Gandhi’s tragic assassination in 1991, Sharma remained a pillar for the Congress party in Amethi. His dedication played a pivotal role in Sonia Gandhi’s first electoral victory in 1999, marking her entry into Parliament through Amethi. “I have served the region for 40 years and know Amethi very well. I came here in 1983 as a Youth Congress representative to work for Rajiv ji and have remained here since then. Except for 1981, I managed all of Rajiv ji’s remaining elections,” he reflected in an interview with the Indian Express, highlighting his long association with the Congress party.
When Sonia Gandhi redirected her focus to Rae Bareli in 2004 and Rahul Gandhi launched his political career from Amethi, Sharma expanded his role, managing both constituencies. He emerged as a crucial strategist in Amethi and Rae Bareli during the 2004 and 2009 elections, ensuring victories for both Rahul and Sonia.
Sharma’s importance within the Congress party was further highlighted when Priyanka Gandhi led his roadshow, with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in attendance. “Our family has a long-standing relationship with Kishori Lal Sharma-ji. He has always been wholeheartedly engaged in serving the people of Amethi and Raebareli. His passion for public service is exemplary,” Priyanka Gandhi remarked.
After Sharma's win, Priyanka Vadra Gandhi wrote an emotional post in Hindi along with a picture, "Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubt, I knew you would win. My heartiest congratulations to you and my beloved brothers and sisters."