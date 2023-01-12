Snow Avalanche Hits Kashmir's Sonamarg

Jammu and Kashmir reported a snow avalanche in the popular hill station of Sonamarg on Thursday.

According to reports, the avalanche was reported near Baltal area which is locted in Ganderbal district.

So far, no casualties have been reported due to avalanche in the area.

It may be mentioned that fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of the valleys in Kashmir has pushed the night temperature above the freezing point.

The temperature in Srinagar was reported to be around 3 degrees Celsius while Qazigund registered a minimum of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam in Anantnag district registered a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg in Baramulla district registered minus 3 degrees Celsius.