Soldier Martyred in J&K;'s Uri as Army Foils Infiltration Bid

A soldier was killed in action during a major exchange of fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Uri sector late on August 12, as the Army thwarted a heavily armed infiltration attempt backed by Pakistani forces.

Advertisment

According to Army sources, the incident occurred when infiltrators, under the cover of bad weather, tried to cross into the Indian territory. Unlike routine infiltration attempts, this operation was reportedly supported by heavy firing from the Pakistan Army, a tactic often linked to Pakistan’s notorious Border Action Teams, specialised units known for cross-border raids and sabotage.

As Indian troops responded, a fierce gun battle ensued. One soldier sustained critical injuries during the firefight and later succumbed. The Army confirmed that the infiltration attempt was foiled, but the intruders managed to retreat across the LoC by exploiting low visibility conditions.

With Independence Day security on high alert, extensive search operations were still in progress till the last reports came in.

ALSO READ: J&K: Two Indian Army Soldiers Killed as Kulgam Encounter Enters Seventh Day