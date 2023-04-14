Sonia Gandhi Draws BJP's Criticism Over Newspaper Article

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday received backlash over her newspaper article where she accused the Narendra Modi government of “misusing every power”.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kiren Rijiju hit back at the Congress leader saying the Sonia Gandhi’s writing was an “illusory” statement of the highest “improbity” and a “classic example of Modi hatred”.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that her remarks were “a classic example of Modi hatred, misplaced priorities and overestimation of relevance at the national level.”

“It is Congress which is at the crossroads and not the nation. The days ahead are crucial, but for the grand old party which is on the verge of a political crisis,” said Pradhan.

Dharmendra Pradhan attacked Congress in a series of tweets saying that from Rajasthan to Chhattisgarh and from Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka, Congress must first take its message to its organisational machinery that is deteriorating as a result of a lack of internal democracy and a circle of sycophants.

He said, “It is not the test of democracy but the test of Congress. Congress leadership must come out of their illusion and wake up to the ground reality — India’s democracy is flourishing, people know PM Modi’s intentions and that is why they believe and bless him.”

Meanwhile, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to write, “Sonia Gandhi is lecturing about democracy? Congress talking about independence of judiciary is: An illusory statement of the highest improbity. ” Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated for May 10 and in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and MP later this year.”

It may be noted that Sonia Gandhi had written, “Congress will make every effort to take its message to the people, as it did in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and will join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution of India and its ideals.”