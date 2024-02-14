Sonia Gandhi Files Nomination for Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Seat

The Raebareli constituency holds particular significance for the Gandhi family, being deeply intertwined with their political legacy. Prior to Sonia Gandhi, notable figures like Firoz Gandhi (son-in-law of Jawaharlal Nehru), Indira Gandhi, Arun Nehru, and Sheila Kaul (wife of Kamala Nehru's brother) have contested and won from this seat, underscoring its familial and historical importance within the Congress party.