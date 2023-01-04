Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital In Delhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Wednesday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection, said hospital authorities.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Sonia Gandhi, chairperson, UPA was admitted to our hospital today."

Dr Swaroop further said that she was admitted to the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr Arup Basu and his team.

"Sonia Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection," Dr Swaroop added.

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress' general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress, did not attend the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of his brother and party MP Rahul Gandhi in the BJP-ruled state as she was scheduled to earlier, owing to her mother's ill health.

On Wednesday, both Priyanka and Rahul returned to Delhi from UP where the yatra is currently at.

Rahul rejoined the yatra on Thursday morning from Mavikala in Baghpat district of UP.