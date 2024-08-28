Soren Under Surveillance? Assam CM Accuses Jharkhand Police of Spying on Ex-CM

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren had been under surveillance by the Jharkhand police for the past five months.
Sarma revealed that this came to light after two sub-inspectors from the special branch were caught at a New Delhi hotel where Soren was staying. “They boarded the same flight and booked rooms on the same floor as Soren. It's a case of espionage,” Sarma stated during a press briefing in Guwahati.
Soren has since filed an FIR at Chanakyapuri Police Station in Delhi after discovering the officers in the hotel.
This allegation surfaced just two days after Soren met with Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Sarma in New Delhi. Following the meeting, Sarma indicated that Soren would likely join the BJP on August 30.
Sarma criticized Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for allegedly violating individual freedoms, stating, “Congress and JMM speak about protecting the Constitution, yet they violate personal liberty by surveilling a former CM and cabinet minister. Is this not a breach of privacy?”
However, Sarma avoided answering questions about Soren’s potential BJP membership on August 30.