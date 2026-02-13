Soundala Village in Maharashtra Declares Itself Caste-Free

In a significant social reform initiative, Soundala village in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district has declared itself caste-free after its Gram Sabha passed a resolution abolishing caste-based practices and discrimination within the village. The decision, adopted on February 5 by majority vote, seeks to promote equality and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution.

The resolution calls on residents to reject caste identity and instead embrace “humanity” as their only religion. It emphasises adherence to the Constitution and its Preamble, underscoring a collective commitment to social harmony and non-discrimination.

The Gram Sabha resolution states that no individual in the village will engage in caste-based identification or discriminatory practices. It affirms that all government and community services will remain accessible to everyone without distinction.

Public facilities, including schools, temples, community halls, wells and crematoria, will be open to all residents. The resolution also cautions against posting divisive content on social media and authorises the village panchayat to take action against those who attempt to create social discord.

It declares, “My caste is humanity,” and formally recognises Soundala as a caste-free village going forward.

Inspiration From Social Reformers

The document cites inspiration from prominent social reformers and national leaders such as BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Shahu Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Gandhi. The resolution positions the move as part of a broader effort to establish a just and inclusive society.

The proposal was introduced by Sarpanch Sharad Argade and seconded by resident Babasaheb Bhodak before being approved by the Gram Sabha.

Enforcement And Penalties

The resolution includes provisions for penalties against behaviour that violates constitutional principles or undermines social unity. According to the sarpanch, all residents are expected to comply with the new framework.

Argade clarified that the village’s decision does not conflict with existing laws or constitutional provisions, but rather reinforces them by promoting equality and fraternity.

A Model For Social Change?

While caste-based discrimination remains a sensitive issue across parts of India, Soundala’s move represents a grassroots attempt to foster unity and inclusivity at the village level. By formally rejecting caste identity in civic life, the village aims to create a community guided by constitutional values and shared humanity.