Special Aid for Students Arriving from Ukraine at Mumbai Airport

Amid the current crisis in Ukraine, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Maharashtra’s Mumbai has blocked a special corridor for stranded Indian students who have been evacuated from the country.

The students would be arriving by an AI1944 flight at 8 pm.

The CSMIA has also enclosed a special area at the airport for the arriving passengers to sit. The students will also be provided free WiFi codes, food and water bottles. They will also be provided guidance or medical assistance if required at the time of arrival.

As per the guidelines laid down by the Government, the Airport Health Organization (APHO) team at the airport will be conducting mandatory temperature checks upon the students’ arrival.

Passengers have to produce either a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of their arrival.

According to the CSMIA authorities, in case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport.

In case any passenger is tested positive, they shall be clinically managed as per the protocols laid down by the Government.