Speeding BMW Hits Mumbai Couple on Bike, Woman Dragged to Death

Tragedy struck early on Sunday morning as a speeding BMW collided with a couple on a two-wheeler in Worli, resulting in the death of a woman, police reported.
Kaveri Nakva and her husband Pradik Nakva, residents of Koliwada in Worli, were returning from Sassoon Dock with their catch of fish around 5:30 am when their two-wheeler was rear-ended by the BMW. The impact was so severe that their bike overturned, throwing both husband and wife onto the car's bonnet. In a desperate attempt to escape, Pradik managed to jump off, but Kaveri was tragically dragged for 100 meters as the BMW attempted to flee.
Amid the chaos, the driver of the BMW fled the scene, leaving Kaveri critically injured. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Pradik Nakva sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
Police have launched an investigation into the hit-and-run incident. Initial reports indicate the BMW was driven by Mihir Shah, 24, son of Rajesh Shah, associated with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena. While Rajesh Shah has been detained, Mihir Shah remains at large.
The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice, with authorities intensifying efforts to apprehend the driver responsible for this tragic accident.