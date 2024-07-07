Speeding BMW Hits Mumbai Couple on Bike, Woman Dragged to Death

Kaveri Nakva and her husband Pradik Nakva, residents of Koliwada in Worli, were returning from Sassoon Dock with their catch of fish around 5:30 am when their two-wheeler was rear-ended by the BMW. The impact was so severe that their bike overturned, throwing both husband and wife onto the car's bonnet. In a desperate attempt to escape, Pradik managed to jump off, but Kaveri was tragically dragged for 100 meters as the BMW attempted to flee.