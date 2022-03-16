Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Meets PM Modi to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The finance minister briefed Prime Minister Modi on the initiatives being taken by both the countries to increase bilateral economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi spoke about the central role that Sri Lanka occupies in India’s ‘Neighbouring First’ policy and its S.A.G.A.R (Security and Growth for all in the Region) doctrine.

Modi also said that India would continue to stand with the friendly people of Sri Lanka.

Rajapaksa also thanked Modi for support from India towards boosting Sri Lankan Economy.

Among other key areas discussed during the meet at the Indian Parliament were agriculture, renewable energy, digitalization, tourism and fisheries.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda was also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Service officer Harsh Vardhan Singla also called on Basil Rajapaksa earlier on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan finance minister is on a two-day visit to India.

Also Read: Guwahati: No Street Lights, VIP Road Dissolves Into Darkness After Dusk