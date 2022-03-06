Srinagar: Civilian Casualty As Grenade Hurled At Busy Market

One civilian was killed and 21 others were injured after some unknown miscreants hurled a grenade in the Amira Kadal area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Sunday.

The incident took place in the illegally occupied region of Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports, which added that a policeman was among those injured in the incident.

Police informed that the grenade was lobbed in the busy market area of Amira Kadal leading to the death of one and injuring 21 others.

Police informed that 22 people in total sustained splinter wounds in the incident. All those who were injured, were rushed to hospital where their condition is reportedly stable, while one of them succumbed.

The deceased individual has been identified as Muhammad Aslam Makdhoomi, a resident of Makdhoom Sahab Srinagar. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to The Kashmir Press.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off as search operations were launched to identify and nab the culprits.