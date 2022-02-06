State Funeral & 2 Day National Mourning On Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

A two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar following her demise, ANI reported quoting government officials. She will also be accorded a state funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was anguished beyond words over the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.

PM Modi tweeted to express his grief, writing, “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

He then wrote, “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

Remembering the affection he received from the late singer, PM Modi further tweeted, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”