State Funeral & 2 Day National Mourning On Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

A two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar following her demise, ANI reported quoting government officials. She will also be accorded a state funeral.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was anguished beyond words over the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.
PM Modi tweeted to express his grief, writing, “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”
He then wrote, “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”
Remembering the affection he received from the late singer, PM Modi further tweeted, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to express his grief. He wrote, “Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.”
In a further tweet he added, “An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere.”
Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reached Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, reported ANI.
Notably, Lata Mangeshkar was receiving treatment for the last 29 days, having contracted Covid-19 and pneumonia. She passed away at 8.12 am on Sunday following multiple organ failure, said Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating her.