Stones Pelted, Vehicles Torched During Ram Navami Procession in West Bengal

Violence erupted between two groups during Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Howrah city. Several vehicles were set to fire and shops were ransacked during the procession on Thursday evening.

Police said a number of people were detained in this connection. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said strict action, will be taken against the culprits.

A police officer said the incident occurred when the procession was passing through the Kazipara locality.

As many as four fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze.

The police used force to disseminate the crowd. A large squad of police was deployed in the locality to bring the situation under control.

Banerjee slammed the BJP for allegedly trying to add fuel to the fire of communal tension during the Ram Navami procession in Howrah and said those involved in the incident will not be spared.

"I have repeatedly said that I will not block any Ram Navami procession. I had given clear instructions to the police in this regard. While one community is celebrating Annapurna Puja, the other is observing fast during Ramzan," she said.

She further said that, "Those who were involved in today's violence will not be spared. I do not support riot mongers and consider them the enemy of the country. The BJP has always targeted Howrah. The other targets for them are Park Circus and Islampur. Everybody must be alert in their localities.”Violence erupted between two groups during Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Howrah city. Several vehicles were set to fire and shops were ransacked during the procession on Thursday evening.

Police said a number of people were detained in this connection. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a dharna, said strict action, will be taken against the culprits. A police officer said the incident occurred when the procession was passing through the Kazipara locality.

As many as four fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze.

The police used force to disseminate the crowd. A large squad of police was deployed in the locality to bring the situation under control.

Banerjee slammed the BJP for allegedly trying to add fuel to the fire of communal tension during the Ram Navami procession in Howrah and said those involved in the incident will not be spared.

"I have repeatedly said that I will not block any Ram Navami procession. I had given clear instructions to the police in this regard. While one community is celebrating Annapurna Puja, the other is observing fast during Ramzan," she said.

She further said that, "Those who were involved in today's violence will not be spared. I do not support riot mongers and consider them the enemy of the country. The BJP has always targeted Howrah. The other targets for them are Park Circus and Islampur. Everybody must be alert in their localities.”