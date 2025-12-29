“Such Crimes Have No Place”: Jyotiraditya Scindia Demands Speedy Probe in Dehradun Incident

Union Minister, who oversees Communications and the Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday expressed deep shock and anguish over the inhuman attack on Angel Chakma and Michael in Dehradun, calling the incident “not just a criminal act, but a grave blow to humanity and sensitivity.”

In a series of tweets, Scindia said he empathizes with the unbearable grief of the victims’ families and stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.

He added that he has held detailed discussions with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging that a fair, speedy, and strict investigation be conducted and that the perpetrators are brought to justice. “Justice must be delivered to the victims, and society must get a clear message that such crimes have no place,” he wrote.

Scindia also spoke with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, assuring that the central government stands firmly with the state during this challenging period. He emphasized that crimes against human dignity are a direct attack on the values of society and the Constitution, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

He called for immediate action to ensure accountability and safeguard the rights and safety of citizens from India’s Northeast, reiterating the government’s commitment to justice and human dignity.

देहरादून में त्रिपुरा के एंजेल चकमा और माइकल के साथ हुई अमानवीय घटना ने मुझे गहराई से व्यथित और स्तब्ध किया है।यह केवल एक आपराधिक घटना नहीं, बल्कि मानवता और संवेदनशीलता पर गहरा आघात है।



