Supreme Court Gets 2 More Judges

The government has appointed two more judges to the Supreme Court - Rajesh Bindal, the Allahabad High Court chief justice, and Aravind Kumar, the Gujarat High Court chief justice - union law minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday morning.

"As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, honourable President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them. Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC (and) Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC," Rijiju said in a tweet.

This comes days after five other judges were named to the country's top court - they were sworn in on Monday - and takes the total strength of the Supreme Court to its maximum of 34, including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The five were Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra.

The senior-most is Justice Mithal from the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Mithal was formerly chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court and Justice Karol was previously chief justice of the Patna High Court, where Justice Amanullah. Justice Kumar was earlier chief justice of the Manipur High Court.