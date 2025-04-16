Supreme Court Concludes Hearing on Waqf Act, Verdict Deferred

The Supreme Court of India today concluded its hearing on the Waqf (Amendment) Act but did not pass any interim orders. The court raised three key concerns regarding the Act and announced that the hearing will continue tomorrow.

Advertisment

In an important development, the court issued a notice to the Central Government, directing it to respond within two weeks. The Supreme Court also emphasized that only elected Muslim individuals can serve as members of the Waqf Board.

Furthermore, the court urged that Waqf properties declared as such should not be enlisted or recorded at this time, pending further proceedings.

The case has drawn significant attention, with the final ruling expected to shape the future of Waqf property management in India.

Also Read: Supreme Court Fixes Time For President To Give Assent To Bills