Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Claiming COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

The Supreme Court of India on Monday dismissed a petition alleging that the administration of COVID-19 vaccines resulted in side effects, including blood clotting.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, characterized the plea as an attempt to create unnecessary sensationalism.
During the hearing, the court expressed concerns about the implications of not vaccinating the population, questioning the purpose of the petition.
"We don't want to rake this up; this is just to create a sensation," the Chief Justice remarked, emphasizing the importance of vaccines in public health.
The court further probed the petitioner's lawyer about his personal experience with the vaccine, inquiring whether he had experienced any adverse effects. The lawyer confirmed that he had taken the vaccine without suffering any side effects.
The petition was filed by Priya Mishra and others, challenging the alleged adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
However, the court's decision reinforces the scientific consensus on the safety and efficacy of vaccinations, particularly in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.