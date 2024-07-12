Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the excise policy scam case on July 12. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred Kejriwal's appeal challenging his Enforcement Directorate (ED) detention to a larger bench during the hearing.
The Supreme Court emphasized that arrests cannot be made solely based on questioning. Kejriwal, who has been in custody for over 90 days, was granted bail with the court acknowledging his status as an elected leader and affirming his choice to continue or relinquish his role.
Despite the bail, Kejriwal remains in Tihar Jail as he faces Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detention related to a corruption case involving the alleged liquor policy. Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail until June 1 in a money laundering case but restricted his access to the Chief Minister's Office and Delhi Secretariat, leading him to surrender on June 2.
Kejriwal's plea in the Supreme Court challenges the Delhi High Court's dismissal of his petition against ED's arrest and remand in the excise policy case. He contends that his arrest, coinciding with the General Elections announcement, was politically motivated.
Since March 21, Kejriwal has been under ED custody regarding alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-defunct excise policy 2021-22, amidst a legal battle to prove his innocence amidst escalating accusations.