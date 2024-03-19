Supreme Court Grants Notice to Centre on CAA, Adjourns Hearing to April 9

In a significant development on Tuesday (March 19), the Supreme Court issued notice to the Union Government on a batch of applications seeking to stay the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested time to respond to the petitions and applications, leading to the Court adjourning today's hearing. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra posted the matter for April 9.