Supreme Court Halts Rapido, Uber Bike Taxi Operations in Delhi

The Supreme Court directed the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against bike taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber till guidelines governing grant of licenses to such aggregators are notified.
The Supreme Court of India stayed two decisions of the Delhi High Court regarding Rapido and Uber, and other two bike-taxi aggregators to operate in New Delhi.

A vacation bench consisting of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal granted the two aggregators the freedom to request an urgent hearing of their plea by the Delhi High Court. 

The bench has temporarily halted the implementation of the high court's May 26 order.

On May 26, the high court ruled that no coercive action should be taken against two bike taxi aggregators and its riders till the Delhi government notifies the necessary regulations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has assured the apex court that it would frame guidelines for bike aggregators by the end of July to regulate their operations.

