Supreme Court Orders AIIMS to Examine Vegetative Patient for Passive Euthanasia

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed the director of AIIMS, New Delhi, to set up a secondary medical board to examine 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has been in a vegetative state for 13 years, so the court can consider his father’s plea for passive euthanasia.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan set a deadline of December 17 for the medical board’s report and scheduled the next hearing for December 18. “We will have to do something now. We can’t allow him to live like this. That’s for sure,” remarked Justice Pardiwala.

In 2018, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court recognised passive euthanasia, establishing guidelines and safeguards for executing living wills.

Following this, on November 26, the apex court had asked the Noida District Hospital to form a Primary Medical Board to examine Harish and report on his condition to consider his father Ashok Rana’s plea to withdraw life-support treatment.

Acting on that order, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad, along with four medical experts, visited Harish’s residence and submitted a report to the Principal of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM), Meerut.

The report described Harish as being in a “pathetic condition”, lying on a bed with tubes for respiration and feeding, suffering from severe bed sores, and with a negligible chance of recovery.

The Supreme Court noted that Harish has been in this vegetative state since 2013, following a fall from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation while studying at Punjab University. Since the accident, he has been completely bedridden and dependent on artificial support systems.

Justice Pardiwala expressed deep concern over Harish’s condition, highlighting the painful bed sores and poor hygiene as indicators of his critical state. He noted that despite advances like water beds to prevent such complications, Harish’s condition remains irreversible, and recovery is highly unlikely.

The court directed that the letter from the primary medical board and other relevant documents be forwarded to AIIMS so that the secondary medical board can examine him and submit a report by December 17.

This marks the second occasion in two years that Harish’s parents have approached the Supreme Court seeking permission for passive euthanasia.

Earlier, on November 8, 2024, the Court had noted a report from the Union Health Ministry recommending home care for Harish with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Government, including regular visits by doctors and a physiotherapist. The court also said he could be shifted to Noida District Hospital if home care was not feasible.