Supreme Court Warns Against Delay In Action In Hate Speech Cases

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday noted that abjuring hate speech is a fundamental requisite for the maintenance of communal harmony in the country.

While hearing a plea against hate speeches, a two-judge bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna made the observation. “Abjuring hate speech is fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony,” the bench observed orally.

The Supreme Court further asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about actions that have been taken pursuant to filing FIRs as the problem of hate speech will not be solved by merely registering complaints.

In his reply, advocate Tushar Mehta told the court that 18 FIRs have been lodged in connection with hate speeches. The matter was posted for hearing on Wednesday despite advocate Mehta’s and Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj’s objection.

On October 21, last year, the Supreme Court had directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state governments to come down hard on cases of hate speech after holding that the constitution envisages India as a secular nation.

The apex court asked the state governments to register criminal cases against culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed in connection with the matter.

The Supreme Court had also warned that any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on the “very serious issue” would invite the court’s contempt.

In January last year, a group of students and faculty members from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up against the hate speech and caste and religion-centric violence in the country in an open letter.

The letter mentioned that the PM's silence on these matters “emboldens the hate-filled voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country.”

It read, “Your silence, Honourable Prime Minister, emboldens the hate-filled voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country. We request you, Honourable Prime Minister, to stand firm against forces that seek to divide us.”