Tamil Nadu: 2 Dead in Rain Related Incident, Schools Shut in Several Districts

Two killed in rain-related incidents at Chennai in Tamil Nadu as heavy rains led to inundation in the city and on the outskirts. One man was electrocuted while a woman died after a wall collapsed.

Although the rain subsided on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department or IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Chennai and adjoining districts: Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, reported India Today.

A couple of areas in districts falling under Cauvery delta zone, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga, may also witness heavy rainfall. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared a rain holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Ranipet. Schools and colleges will remain closed in Vellore, Kanjipuram, Vilupuram and Chengalpattu as well, as per news agency ANI.

Chennai received up to 126.1 mm rain from 8.30 am yesterday till 5.30 am today.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 2 and adjoining districts like Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days, the report stated.

"Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal during the next three hours," Chennai RMC said.

For the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area, recorded 8 cm rainfall in a single day on Tuesday, and suburban Red Hills 13 cm, followed by 12 cm in Perambur, also in Chennai.