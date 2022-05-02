Tarun Kapoor Appointed Advisor to Prime Minister

Retired IAS officer and former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor has been appointed as advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has been appointed initially for a period of two years.

A government order issued on Monday said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Kapoor, as advisor to the Prime Minister, in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, initially for a period of two years from the date of joining.”

Tarun Kapoor is a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, superannuated as the secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on November 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, senior bureaucrats Hari Ranjan Rao and Atish Chandra have been appointed as additional secretaries in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Rao, a 1994-batch lAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre is currently the Administrator of the Universal Services Obligation Fund in the Department of Telecommunications. On the other hand, Chandra is currently the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Food Corporation of India, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

