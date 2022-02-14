Tata Sons Appoint Turkish Airlines' Ilker Ayci As CEO & MD Of Air India

Air India announced on Monday that former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci had been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). The appointment was made following the takeover of the national carrier by the Tata Sons.

The board approved the nomination of Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India following a lot of discussions, Tata Sons said via a press release today.

The appointment was subject to regulatory approvals, the release added. Ayci will take charge on or before April 1, 2022.

Reacting to the appointment, Ayci said that he was delighted and honoured to join the Tata Group to lead the iconic airline.

He said, “I will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality”.

Notably, Ilker Ayci was the chairman of Turkish Airlines and a board member of the company prior to that. He had served as the vice president of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies in 2013 and its chairman in 2014.

Born in 1971 in Turkey’s Istanbul, he began his career in 1994 and has been associated with Kurtsan Ilaclari A.S., and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, among others.

He was a member of the Canadian Turkish Business Council and the US-Turkey Business Council.

Ayci’s educational qualifications include graduation from Turkey’s Bilkent University in political science and public administration. After that he was a researcher in the department of political sciences at UK’s Leeds University. He also holds a Master’s degree in International Relations from Marmara University in Turkey.