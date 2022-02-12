Tejas Mk-I To Be Showcased At Singapore Air Show Next Week

The indigenously developed Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) will be on show during the four-day Singapore Air Show next week, the ministry of defence said.

According to the ministry, a 44 member contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reached Singapore on Saturday to take part in the air show which will be held from February 15 to 18.

The Tejas aircraft, which is manufactured by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is adept at air combat and offensive air support missions. It is also useful for scouting and searching, as well as anti-ship operations.

The Singapore Air Show takes place every two years and it provides a platform for aviation industries worldwide to showcase their products.

The defence ministry said that the IAF will showcase the Tejas Mk-I aircraft alongside participants from around the world.

It said in a statement, “The Tejas aircraft will be enthralling the audience with its display of low-level aerobatics displaying its superior handling characteristics and maneuverability”.

Taking to Twitter, the IAF wrote, "#IAF all set to paint the skies blue with the #Indigenous #LCA inducting today for the Singapore Air Show 22."

"The participation of Indian Air Force in the air show provides India with the opportunity to showcase the Tejas aircraft and to interact with counterparts from Royal Singapore Air Force and other participating contingents," it added.