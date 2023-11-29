Telangana Polls Live: Voting For 119 Seats Tomorrow

National

Telangana will head to polls on November 30, Thursday, for 119 seats of the state assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.
Telangana is drawing attention as it prepares for elections tomorrow. The state is witnessing a competition between Congress, BJP, and the ruling BRS party. Congress and BJP have been actively campaigning, raising concerns of the people, while BRS leaders are confident in their program delivery. All parties have made significant promises in their manifestos.

In the meantime, voting has concluded in the remaining four states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Rajasthan. The results for a total of 679 seats across these five states will be announced on Sunday, December 3.

Before the state assembly elections in Telangana on Thursday, election officials in Nizamabad are currently receiving the necessary polling materials.

Approximately 18% of the candidates running for the assembly elections in five states have disclosed having criminal cases against them, while 29% of them are considered 'crorepatis' (millionaires), as per a report published on Tuesday. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a think-tank, analyzed the self-declared affidavits of 8,051 out of the 8,054 candidates participating in the elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, as reported by PTI.

During the final day of campaigning, Telangana Chief Minister KCR made a heartfelt plea to the citizens of the state. He expressed his desire for the state's development, emphasizing that positions of power are not his priority as he approaches the age of 70. Additionally, he criticized Congress leaders for their promise to reinstate the rule of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, known as Indiramma Rajyam, if they were to win the election in Telangana.

The elections for the 119 seats in Telangana are scheduled for Thursday. The competition will be among three major parties - Congress, BJP, and the ruling BRS. In anticipation of the polls, Anudeep Durishetty, the district collector of Hyderabad, has announced a holiday for all educational institutions on November 29 and 30.

"In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 29 and 30. Regular activities will resume on December 1," Durishetty posted on X.

