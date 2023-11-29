Telangana Polls Live: Voting For 119 Seats Tomorrow

Telangana is drawing attention as it prepares for elections tomorrow. The state is witnessing a competition between Congress, BJP, and the ruling BRS party. Congress and BJP have been actively campaigning, raising concerns of the people, while BRS leaders are confident in their program delivery. All parties have made significant promises in their manifestos.

In the meantime, voting has concluded in the remaining four states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Rajasthan. The results for a total of 679 seats across these five states will be announced on Sunday, December 3.