Telangana Polls Live: Voting For 119 Seats Tomorrow

The elections for the 119 seats in Telangana are scheduled for Thursday. The competition will be among three major parties - Congress, BJP, and the ruling BRS. In anticipation of the polls, Anudeep Durishetty, the district collector of Hyderabad, has announced a holiday for all educational institutions on November 29 and 30.
"In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 29 and 30. Regular activities will resume on December 1," Durishetty posted on X.