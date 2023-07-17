Temple Committee Bans Photography, Videography in Kedarnath

After a video shot outside the Kedarnath Temple went viral, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Monday announced a complete ban on photography and videography stating that legal action will be taken against the violators.
The committee has put up boards in the temple premises which reads, “Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.”
The president of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajay Ajendra was quoted by ANI saying, “In the past, some pilgrims were making videos and reels inside the temple in an indecent manner as well as clicking pictures. It will be implemented strictly, that is why warning boards have also been installed at Kedarnath.”
This comes after a video shot outside the temple where a woman blogger was seen proposing her partner went viral.
The temple committee wrote a letter to the police stating, “Some YouTubers, Instagram Influencers are making videos, YouTube shots and Instagram reels against the religious sentiments of people, because of which the feelings of devotees visiting the temple, along with many around the country and aboard are hurt.”
Moreover, reports stated that the committee has also asked devotees to wear ‘decent clothes’ and abstain from setting up camps in the temple precincts.