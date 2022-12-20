J&K: Terrorists, Including 1 Involved in Killing Kashmiri Pandit Neutralised

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the encounter broke out at Munjh Marg where three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist were neutralised in the army firing.

Out of the three, identities of two terrorist have been revealed by the Kashmir Zone Police.

The police recovered one AK47 rifle and two pistols from the terrorists killed.

Taking to Twitter, they tweeted, “Among 03 neutralised local #terrorists, 02 identified as Lateef Lone of #Shopian, involved in #killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Shri Purana Krishna Bhat & Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. 01 AK 47 rifle & 2 pistols recovered: ADGP Kashmir.”

It may be mentioned that on October, Purana Krishna Bhat was fired upon by terrorist while he was on his way to orchard at Chowdari Gund. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.