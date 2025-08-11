The Day In Parliament: Protests, Detention and Passing Bills

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose alleged that women MPs were pushed, shoved, and dragged by their hair during their detention by Delhi police on August 11, while protesting against Bihar’s SIR and vote theft allegations. She also accused authorities of mistreating the women MPs during the incident. Ghose, and other MPs were also among those detained by the police. The detained MPs were corralled into a bus to be taken to the Parliament Street police station.