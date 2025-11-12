The Flavor of Chhattisgarh Perfumes Kevadia: Echoes of State’s Tourism and Culture Resonate in Ekta Nagar

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the glimpse of Chhattisgarh has become a center of attraction for every visitor At the 'Bharat Parv' (India Festival) organized in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat. Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Sao observed the Bharat Parv and inspected the stall set up by the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board (CTB). They inquired about the state's main tourist spots and schemes from the CTB officials.

Chief Minister Sai remarked, "Chhattisgarh's natural beauty, traditions, and folk arts hold a unique identity across India. Chhattisgarh is now rapidly establishing itself as an emerging tourism hub of the country."

Traditional Chhattisgarh Delicacies Attract Visitors' Attention: CM Sai also Tastes the Local Flavors

During the event, the Chief Minister tasted the traditional dishes prepared by students of the Indian Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Raipur, which is operated by the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, at the studio kitchen. Dishes like Amari ka Sharbat (Roselle drink), Kareel ke Kebab (Bamboo shoot kebabs), Chousela Roti, Bafauri, and Phara showcased the rich culinary art and culture of Chhattisgarh.

CM Sai praised the IHM Raipur students, stating, "These students are the torchbearers of Chhattisgarh’s cultural heritage, enhancing the state’s glory with their talent."

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shri Subodh Kumar Singh, Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, Shri Vivek Acharya, and GM Shri Vedvrat Sirmour were also present on the occasion.

Pride in Handicrafts and Folk Culture

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai purchased Kosa silk fabrics prepared by weavers from Ambikapur and interacted with the artisans. He also met and encouraged the cultural troupe from Chhattisgarh that performed at the Bharat Parv.

The Chief Minister said, "Chhattisgarh's art, culture, attire, and folk dances are an integral part of our identity. Our goal is to present these traditions more powerfully on the national stage."

A large number of visitors are reaching the Bharat Parv to witness the folk dances, handicrafts, traditional cuisine, and glimpse of the rich tourist destinations of Chhattisgarh, and they are being overwhelmed by the state's vibrant culture.