"They Are Dirty Inside": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Akhilesh Yadav

In a scathing response to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks about the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a fierce counter-attack, accusing the opposition leader of disrespecting Sanatana Dharma and misleading the public.

Trivedi dismissed Yadav’s comments, stating, “These are the same people who once referred to Sanatana Dharma as a virus—corona, bacteria, and even HIV. The fact is, the purity of the water cannot be questioned; it’s the soul that needs cleansing." Referring to the massive participation at the event, he further emphasized, “Around 60 crore devotees have taken the holy dip so far. If the water was indeed contaminated, at least 10% of them would have fallen sick. The fact that no such reports exist proves the sanctity of the event and reinforces the belief, 'Man Maila Aur Tan Ko Dhoye' (the body is cleansed through the holy dip)."

Trivedi's remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP over its handling of the economy and its management of the Mahakumbh event. Yadav accused the government of failing to fulfill its promises, including doubling incomes and generating jobs. He also raised concerns about the arrangements for the Kumbh, pointing to incidents of food shortages, stampedes, and accidents.

“The dream of a 1 trillion-dollar economy has failed,” said Yadav. “The poor are struggling to understand what the government’s promises mean. The income of the common man hasn't doubled, youth have not found new jobs, and businesses and industries promised by the BJP have not materialized.” Yadav also highlighted the tragic stampede that occurred on January 29 during the event, which resulted in the deaths of 30 people.

Yadav didn’t stop there, questioning the government’s preparedness for the Kumbh Mela, which is held once every twelve years. “This Kumbh is not a new event, yet the BJP invested enormous amounts of money into its promotion and invited millions of people. However, after the event, they left devotees to fend for themselves,” he stated.

“The government claimed they made arrangements for 100 crore people, but what arrangements were actually made? People couldn’t find food, there were stampedes, and lives were lost in the chaos. I suggest extending the dates, as many people haven’t even had the chance to take a dip yet,” Yadav added.

The Mahakumbh Mela, which began on January 13, is scheduled to conclude on February 26 with the auspicious Maha Shivratri. Despite the criticism, the massive turnout continues, highlighting the significance of the event for millions of devotees across the country.