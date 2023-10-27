This Event Has Ability to Change People's Future: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.
PM Modi interacted with the representatives of the leading telecommunication companies.
Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd accompanied the Prime Minsiter at the event. He explained Reliance Jio's initiative of Space Fibre, capable of speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Also on display at the Jio pavilion is the Jio Bharat device, which offers 4G services.
PM Modi, while addressing the gathering, stated that the event has the ability to change the future of people.
He said, “This event, held in the times of rapidly changing world in 21st century, has the ability to change the future of crores of people. We are not only expanding 5G in the country but also moving in the direction of becoming leaders in the area of 6G technology. Everyone knows what happened during the 2G (spectrum allocation during UPA govt). During our government, 4G was expanded but there was no stain on us. I am confident that India will lead the world in 6G technology.”
“Within a year of the launch of 5G, nearly 4 lakh 5G base stations have been working today. They are covering 97 per cent of the cities and more than 80 per cent population. Recently, Google has announced the manufacturing of its Pixel phone in India. Samsung's Fold 5 mobile phone and Apple's iPhone 15 are being manufactured in India. We are proud that the world is using Made in India mobile phones now,” he added.
On the other hand, Akash Ambani hailed the Prime Minister for providing a vision of transforming the country.
He said, “Our visionary Prime Minister has given my generation an aspirational vision of transforming our country into developed India. You are always working on using the latest technology that can improve the lives of people. The best example is India's digital public infrastructure, which has been internationally praised.”
During the event, PM Modi will also confer awards upon 100 '5G Use Case Labs' established in educational institutions across India as part of the '100 5G Labs initiative.'