Three LeT Militants Gunned Down In J&K

Three militants belonging to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were neutralized by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Acting on information about the presence of militants, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following which an encounter broke out.

Three ultras were gunned down during the operation.

The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on, a police spokesman tweeted

Earlier this month, three more LeT militants were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered from their possession, police said.