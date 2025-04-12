Three Pakistani Terrorists Eliminated During Operations in J&K's Kishtwar

Security forces have eliminated two terrorists in an ongoing counter-terror operation in the snow-covered Chhatru area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, the Army confirmed on Saturday. The operation, which began earlier this week, has so far resulted in the killing of three terrorists, including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander.

Advertisment

According to official sources, the terrorists killed on Saturday were affiliated with the Pakistan-based JeM outfit. Among them was Saifullah, a top commander who had been active in the Chenab valley region for the past year.

“In the ongoing operations at Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war like stores including one AK and one M4 rifle have been recovered,” stated the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps in a post on X.

A large quantity of war-like stores were also recovered in the operations that are currently underway, they further added.

Op Chhatru : Update

In the ongoing operations at #Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war like stores including One AK and One M4 rifle have been recovered.



Operations are in progress.… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 12, 2025

The encounter began on Wednesday after a brief exchange of fire, leading to the neutralisation of one terrorist on Friday morning. Security forces have continued combing operations in the area since then.