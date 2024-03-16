TMC Dismisses Foul Play Rumors in Mamata Banerjee's Collapse Incident

Trinamool Congress has dismissed rumors suggesting foul play in the incident where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained minor injuries after collapsing at her home.
According to TMC's Shashi Panja, Mamata Banerjee felt dizzy and collapsed on her own accord, with no one pushing her from behind. Panja emphasized that her well-being is paramount, and doctors are conducting thorough checkups to ascertain the cause of the collapse.
“Didi felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed, nobody pushed her from behind…After falling, she got injured; the doctor is looking into everything", Panja said.
Speculations regarding the incident's cause, such as high blood pressure or sugar levels, have been cautioned against by TMC, urging people to refrain from making unfounded predictions.
"Didi is also a human being and she has a very hectic schedule. Everyone wants her to stay healthy. But no want should mock on the incident or make a wrong prediction for the cause of the incident," she added.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on her forehead on Thursday. The All India Trinamool Congress shared photos of Banerjee on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face.
The accident took place at her home and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee took her to the SSKM hospital.
Mamata Banerjee received medical attention, including stitches for injuries on her forehead and nose, and underwent MRI and CT scans. Despite recommendations to stay at the hospital, she opted to return home under close monitoring.
The medical bulletin issued by the hospital said, "With a history of fall due to some push from behind, had a cerebral concussion. She was treated by a neurologist and cardiologist as well. Three stitches - one on the nose and two on the forehead. She was requested to stay here but went home, she will be in close monitor."