TMC Leader Shot Dead In West Bengal's Jayanagar

The regional president of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal's Jayanagar district was on Monday shot dead, informed the police.
Saifuddin Lashkar, the Jayanagar TMC regional president was shot at and killed. The incident took place in the Bamungachi village area in the Jayanagar district of West Bengal.
Meanwhile, officials informed that one person was arrested by the police in connection with the matter.
The arrested accused confessed before the police about committing the crime and was subsequently booked.
Baruipur superintendent of police Palash Chandra Dhali was quoted by ANI as saying, "One person has been arrested in this incident. He has confessed to the crime."
Further details are awaited.