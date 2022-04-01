TMC MP Calls For Minority Status For Hindus In Meghalaya

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shanta Chhetri on Friday demanded minority status for the Hindu community residing in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

Citing the Centre’s assertion in the Supreme Court that states can consider granting minority status to the Hindus if it is not in a majority within their jurisdiction, the TMC MP made this demand today during the ongoing Rajya Sabha session.

She said, “If Hindus are in minority in a particular state, they should be able to establish and administer educational institution of their choice in keeping with the rights granted to the minority by the Constitution as per the Centre.”